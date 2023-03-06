MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj is expanding her empire as the Queen of Rap with her very own record label.

The hitmaker made the “big announcement” on the latest episode of Queen Radio, which aired March 3. Minaj didn’t share the record label’s name, but highlighted that the first A&R is her longtime associate Patty Lauren. She also discussed the record company’s roster of talented and budding artists. Minaj’s initial signees are singer Nana Fofie, rapper and songwriter Tate Kobang and NYC natives MCs Rico Danna and London Hill.

The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” artist got the green light to share the news from Republic Records’ co-president, Wendy Goldstein.

“I said, ‘Wendy, we got to do this big. I’m a female; you a female, mamma. You got to do this right. We gotta do it right. I don’t want no little itty-bitty ting ting. I want to do it right,'” Minaj explained.

“… Don’t think my label is just rap or Black or anything. We got some other genres of music,” she added, speaking about her label’s range.

Nicki Minaj On Her Record Label

During her latest Queen Radio session, Minaj reflected on how receiving a co-sign from Lil Wayne impacted her career. The femcee opened up about Wayne being on her mixtapes and taking Young Money’s roster on tour with him and in the studio.

“I understand the importance of having somebody else doing the heavy lifting for you. I understand why people are coming out and they’re so, you know, microwaveable. And they’re here today and gone tomorrow because there’s no structure. There’s no real person that believes in them — that’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna make it my business to see you shine,'” said Minaj.

“That’s why I never wanted to do a label before because I said to myself… unless I’m ready to really put these artists on, I’m not gonna ruin anyone’s life.”

Minaj said more details about her record label will be shared during the next Queen Radio show. Will you be tuning in?

