Nicki Minaj’s first single of 2023, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” is already taking the music charts and internet by storm.

Minaj dropped the song March 3 through Young Money Entertainment and Republic Records. The rap titan opens the song with:

“Only on them C’s if it’s breeze / Red Ruby Da Sleeze / Chinese on my sleeve / these wannabe Chun-Li’s / anyway, nǐ hǎo / who the f–k told b–ches they was me now? / I knew these b**ches was slow / I ain’t know these b**ches senile…”

The track samples Lumindee’s 2000s-era classic, “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).” The self-proclaimed “Queen of Spanish Harlem” reposted a snippet of Minaj’s latest single with the caption, “20 years strong 💪🏽💫 Queen sh*t 👑💖.”

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” is the top trending song on Genius and currently the fastest song to reach No. 1 on US iTunes in 2023. The track’s peak on US iTunes reportedly extends Minaj’s reign as the rapper with the most No. 1 songs on the platform — a whopping 33 tracks in total.





Shortly after its release, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

Minaj’s latest single follows up on a slew of bangers she dropped in 2022, including “Do We Have A Problem” with Lil Baby and “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign. Her song “Super Freaky Girl” scored the artist her first unaccompanied No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Minaj later collaborated on an epic song remix featuring JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Maliibu Miitch.

Minaj’s most recent body of work, her fourth studio album, Queen, dropped in August 2018.

“One thing about Nicki Minaj… you have to listen to the song 10 times ’cause of the bars. You have to dissect them. That’s why she’s so ill,” Saucy Santana said during an Instagram Live session while listening to Nicki’s latest hit single.

See how the Barbz are reacting on Twitter below.

