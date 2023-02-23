MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj pulled up to her home island of Trinidad and Tobago Feb. 21 for a performance at the 2023 Carnival, and the Trini American star was on her baddest behavior.

Dressed down in a curve-hugging purple jumpsuit and colorful feathered wings, the Grammy-nominated rapper shined as she took to the streets of her homeland to celebrate the big festival. She completed her vibrant outfit with a beautiful beaded headdress and colorful feather-embroidered shinguards.

The Queens native also performed her new verse on the remix of “Shake The Place,” a hit tune made by fellow Trinidadian artists Machel Montano and Destra, according to Billboard. Judging by footage posted to Minaj’s Instagram account, It looks like the star put on one hell of a show. Multiple clips captured happy festival-goers dancing, mashing and wining all over the place as the rapper performed.

Nicki Minaj’s popular Queen Radio show will return in March

Great things are cooking for Minaj this year. On Feb. 22, the “Beam Me Up Scottie” hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the return of her popular Queen Radio show.

In the photo, the mother of one’s bodacious curves and busty upper half were on full display as she donned a teeny weeny striped bikini.

“#QueenRadio 3/3 @3pm PST Bad gyal don’t die die die. Hunnit rounds on dat gratata,” Minaj captioned the thirst trap.

Nicki debuted her popular internet radio show on Beats 1 Radio in 2018 to promote her fourth studio album of the same name, but the show quickly became popular for Minaj’s fiery banter and surprise guests. Nicki left the station in 2021 and announced that she had found a new home. The star later revealed that she had scored an exclusive partnership deal with Amazon, according to HipHopDx. So, maybe we will see the rapper gracing the airwaves via the tech giant’s music app come March.

But one thing is for sure. Queen Radio will officially make its return on March 3. Will you be listening?

