MadameNoire Featured Video

James “Tim” Norman, found guilty of plotting to kill his nephew, and fellow co-star of the reality show, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, got sentenced to life in prison, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

District Judge John A. Ross gave Norman two life sentences for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit fraud, saying he is “a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew,” St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Andre Montgomery Jr. was 21 years old when he got murdered in March 2016. Norman, 43, was found guilty last September.

Norman said on Instagram that he is innocent and that the “feds” know he is being framed in regards to the hit for hire and insurance fraud.

It was reported that Norman took a life insurance policy out on Montgomery that was valued at $450,000, and then he conspired with another man to have Andre shot and killed in St. Louis. A female conspirator from Memphis, Tennessee lured Andre to the location.

A 31-year-old man named Travell Anthony Hill confessed to killing Andre for $5,000. He got sentenced to 32 years in prison last October.

Terica Taneisha Ellis, 39, admitted to her $10,000 involvement to the crime, and she got sentenced to three years in prison.

It is possible for someone to buy a life insurance policy on another person, Bankerate reported, but it depends on the circumstances: either that person, who is alive, gave their consent, or someone can prove that person’s death negatively impacted one’s financial situation.

Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam, an insurance agent, got sentenced to three years in prison. He provided assistance to Norman in receiving a claim for Andre’s fraudulent life insurance policy.

The fraudulent life insurance policy was taken out in 2014, prosecutors said, PEOPLE reported.

The OWN reality show, based in St. Louis, ran from 2011-2018, followed Robbie Montgomery, a former Ikette, the back up performers behind the Ike & Tina Turner, as she and her family run a soul food restaurant called Sweetie Pie’s.

Norman did not speak at the sentencing hearing, but his attorneys requested for leniency and provided letters from friends and family members, including from Norman’s mother Robbie, herself.

“I don’t know whether Tim did what he was accused and convicted of,” wrote Robbie. “He is still the baby that I bore, and I love him as every mother involved loves their child.”

Andre’s family members, including his mother, Michell Griggs, however, wanted Norman to serve a life sentence.

RELATED CONTENT: Tim Norman Of Sweetie Pie Convicted Of Murder-For-Hire Plot