MadameNoire Featured Video

James Timothy Norman, known for starring on Sweetie Pie’s, has been convicted of engaging in a murder-for-hire scheme to have his nephew killed. He was found guilty on two federal murder-for-hire counts, one charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, the St. Louis Dispatch reported.

The former reality star was convicted of arranging the death of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, in March 2016. After Montgomery was killed, Norman tried to retrieve the funds from a $450,000 life insurance policy that he had on Montgomery.

“Mr. Norman’s crimes were motivated by greed and while the evidence was voluminous and overwhelming, Mr. Norman’s plan was relatively straightforward,” U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said. “He fraudulently obtained life insurance in the amount of $450,000 on his nephew, Andre Montgomery, without Mr. Montgomery’s knowledge, he then used a paramour to locate Mr. Montgomery and a co-defendant to fatally shoot and kill him. Within days of his nephew’s murder, Mr. Norman started the process of getting the insurance company to pay the claim.”

The jury found him guilty after deliberating for 17 hours over three days. Norman’s lawyer Mike Leonard said he plans to appeal the guilty verdict.

“I’m extraordinarily surprised and disappointed,” Leonard said. “I really thought this was a case where the prosecution didn’t meet the burden of proof.”

Evidence had shown that Norman paid $10,000 to a stripper named Terica Ellis, who was dating at the time, so she could track him. Norman then paid Montgomery’s killer Travell Anthony Hill through a friend of his. Hill pled guilty and was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and another count of murder-for-hire, KDSK reported.

Norman’s insurance agent, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, is charged with mail and wire fraud as well as several counts of aggravated identity theft.