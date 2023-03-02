MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s meal isn’t receiving love from some of the fast food giant’s franchisees. New reports allege Mickey D’s owners are criticizing the chain’s latest high-profile collaboration and claiming the celebrity couple doesn’t align with McDonald’s wholesome values.

“A number of McDonald’s locations” reportedly declined to promote the celebrity meal over “concerns about being associated with the artists,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Some franchisees argued that Cardi and Offset may “erode McDonald’s family-friendly image.” Golden Arches owners also allegedly encouraged removing any advertising and merchandise associated with the collaboration from their locations.

Cardi and Offset, married in 2017, have openly addressed their marital issues involving the Migos rapper’s infidelity. Both musicians, particularly Cardi, often raise eyebrows for rapping hypersexual and explicit lyrics.

McDonald’s claimed it has received “widespread support and excitement” from its franchisees and staff about Cardi and Offset’s meal, WSJ reported. “The company said the couple’s promotion was meant to focus on love and celebrating special moments,” the outlet added.

Cardi B And Offset’s McDonald’s Meal

The married couple’s McDonald’s meal dropped on Valentine’s Day. The feast includes two burgers, fries, an apple pie, a Coca-Cola, an Orange Lavaburst Hi-C and a side of BBQ sauce. Promotional marketing for the collaboration shows funny and romantic moments of Cardi and Offset as they enjoy time with each other — and their Mickey D’s.

Cardi and Offset’s money-making move with McDonald’s comes after the chain’s successful celebrity meals with Saweetie, Travis Scott, J Balvin and BTS.

“Across our marketing, we’re focused on putting McDonald’s at the center of culture,” the fast food chain’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tariq Hassan told WSJ.

