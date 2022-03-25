MadameNoire Featured Video

A special episode of Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark Big Show! is coming to our TV screens and is starring characters voiced by Cardi B, Offset and their three-year-old daughter Kulture.

The upcoming episode will follow the popular children’s character and William “as they meet the ferociously fun rap icon Sharki B, who’s swimming into Carnivore Cove to perform her splash hit dance craze, The Seaweed Sway,” Deadline reports.

Despite William continuously messing up the final move of the dance before the big performance, he eventually discovers “the true secret to great dancing is doing it his own unique way” thanks to the help of his friends and Sharki.

Cardi’s voice acting for Sharki be will be the rapper’s first time giving life to an animated character.

“Her finned alter ego is described as seven seas-flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same,” the outlet detailed.

Cardi’s husband Offset will play Offshark, “a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan,” and Kulture will play Offshark’s three-year-old daughter Kulture Shark, “who’s excited to attend Sharki’s big concert with her dad.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Raise Your Own Kids: Folks Are Mad Cardi Doesn’t Let Kulture Listen To ‘WAP'”

The episode will premiere at noon ET/PT on April 15, and Baby Shark’s Big Show! is already set to debut a second season later this year.

Cardi’s involvement in the children’s show comes shortly after MADAMENOIRE reported the “Money” rapper withdrew from her lead role in Paramount’s forthcoming comedic film Assisted Living only days before it was supposed to start filming in New York.

As reports detailed, the musician said her reason for stepping away from the film was that she feels “overextended.”