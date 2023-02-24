MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was too raunchy, according to viewers’ complaints to the FCC. The government agency, known as the Federal Communications Commission, reportedly received a slew of unhappy filings following RiRi’s 13-minute Super Bowl LVII performance.

The FCC amassed 103 complaints in February, most related to the Super Bowl’s halftime show, TMZ reports.

Offended viewers argued that Rihanna’s performance was indecent, inappropriate for children and even pornographic. Several complaints grumbled about the “overtly sexual dancing” and explicit content in RiRi’s song setlist.

One filing argued that the “Lift Me Up” singer’s background dancers “were patently offensive and completely inappropriate for children.” A Utah resident wrote to the FCC, saying, “This year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content.”

“I don’t care what someone worships but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography, and as an adult I don’t wish to see it… Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self?” asked a person in California.

While some clutched their pearls over RiRi’s halftime show, others cheered on the expectant mother. The singer revealed her second pregnancy while performing a variety of her many hits, including “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Rude Boy,” “Wild Thoughts” and “Pour It Up.”

The Fenty mogul also belted out less explicit tracks from her catalog, including “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.”

RiRi’s Super Bowl LVII performance garnered so much attention that it goes down in history as most watch halftime show to date — with over 118.7 million viewers.

On Twitter, online users pointed out RiRi’s now-infamous “scratch and sniff” dance move as an unforgettable moment of the night. See their tweets below.

