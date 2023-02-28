MadameNoire Featured Video

Spain is the latest country to take a stand in the fight for Women’s menstrual rights. On Feb.16, the country’s prime minister Irene Montero, passed a new law that allows women with debilitating periods to take up to five days of paid “menstrual leave.”

Some women have difficult menstrual cycles that can cause severe cramps, vomiting and even dizziness. Under the new law, women applying for menstrual leave will be required to provide their place of employment with a doctor’s note. The country’s public social security system will then cover their missed day of work, according to Euronews.

Prime Minister Irene Montero speaks on the historic bill

Montero and lawmakers hope that the new policy will help to combat the stereotypes that still exist around periods and how they can drastically impact a woman’s life.

After passing the new law Thursday, Montero, a prominent voice in Spain’s leftwing government, hailed the joyous occasion “a historic day of progress for feminist rights”.

“There will be resistance to its application, just as there has been and there will be resistance to the application of all feminist laws,” she told parliament. “So we have to work (…) to guarantee that when this law enters into force, it will be enforced,” she added in a statement.

The historic bill was passed along with a number of sexual and reproductive rights laws, including a new law that allows anyone “16 and over to get an abortion or freely change the gender on their ID card,” the outlet noted.

Spain joins a small list of countries that already offer menstrual leave, including Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Zambia.

Painful periods can drastically impact a woman’s life

Extreme period pain often referred to as Dysmenorrhea, is a common problem that impacts millions of women. According to a study by the American Academy of Family Physicians, up to 20 percent of women suffer from menstrual cramping. Sometimes, the pain can be so severe that it can interfere with daily activities like work.

Conditions such as endometriosis or uterine fibroids can cause severe menstrual cramping. Undergoing treatment to remove affected tissue from the uterus can minimize pain, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Some celebs have been open about their difficult battles with menstrual pain and health struggles associated.

During a conference in 2018, Gabrielle Union spoke candidly about her challenges with infertility due to adenomyosis — a benign form of endometriosis in which the cells that usually grow outward into the uterus lining instead grow inward into the uterus muscle and can result in infertility, according to NewsOne.

“Fertility is not an older women’s issue, it is an issue period,” the star said while speaking at the Blogher conference that year. “Towards the end of my fertility journey, I finally got some answers, because everyone had just sort of chalked it up to ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long, and now you’re just too old to have a kid. And that’s on you for wanting a career.’”

She continued:

“The reality is I actually have adenomyosis. There is nothing you can do about adenomyosis. The gag is that I had adenomyosis in my early 20s.”

Adenomyosis is most common in women ages 40 to 50. It causes more severe menstrual cycles that include heavy bleeding and frequent cramps. The uterus can become enlarged and tender due to the condition. It can also lead to pelvic pain.

Thankfully, this new bill is leading the way to create change for many women impacted by menstrual issues. Now, let’s see if we can get some adoption here in the United States.

