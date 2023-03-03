MadameNoire Featured Video

Zigleys 18-karat gold hair accessories allow braid, twist and protective style lovers the ability to adorn their crowns in a new and glamorous way. The hair decoration we already know and love now has luxe, fine jewelry alternatives.

Society has historically labeled Black hair as unprofessional and something to be managed, straightened and assimilated to whiteness. Zigleys’ branch into the hair accessories market combats those stereotypes by creating a luxurious space for Black hair to be elevated and celebrated in its natural styles.

“For so long, we have heard that Black hairstyles are unprofessional. We don’t need hair jewelry to tell us that’s not true, but I argue that Black hair is compatible with luxury and professionalism,” founder Daria Dana tells MADAMENOIRE. “Our hair, our crowns, are very personal to us and have deep cultural significance. So why not adorn it?”

“Black hair is profoundly unique, culturally rich and special. Elevated jewelry for our hair makes sense,” Dana added.

What Makes Zigleys Special

Zigleys’ innovative niche provides “investment pieces,” with select accessories having up to 36 set diamonds. Consumers can rock their 18-karat gold Zigleys for a lifetime and pass them down to loved ones as beloved family heirlooms. The high-quality pieces are sustainably and ethically made in New York. The hair accessories also cause less environmental waste than purchasing counterparts thrown out and repurchased with each new hairstyle.

The brand’s debut 10-piece collection, Premier, was developed over a year-long creative and design process. Dana shared that it was essential to find the right partners to collaborate on making Zigleys a reality. She also noted that the brand’s design process was dedicated to ensuring Zigleys’ “signature, handcrafted locking mechanism,” which keeps the jewelry secure and in place.

“No one wants to worry about losing expensive jewelry, so we wanted to get that right while making sure it still looked aesthetically pleasing,” Dana explained. “It took months of experimentation, but we finally got it. The resulting screw function is so secure I think someone is more likely to pull off your loc than to get the jewelry off of it.”

“Our ancestors wore real gold in their hair, among other things, but somewhere along the line something got lost. Zigleys jewelry can be passed down for generations and still remaining gorgeous and intact. That’s what I believe we deserve, and Zigleys is proud to be the first and only company to do it.”

Presale for Zigleys begin March 1.

