Like everything else in our everyday lives, beauty has been impacted by the tireless attentiveness and effort we’ve had to put into the last several years.

Whether concerned about the pandemic, work, the recession, inflation or any of the other battles we’ve been facing since 2020, our appearance has increasingly become a way for people to combat stress and bring fun back into their lives.

Hairstylists and experts believe 2023’s hair trends will give us the room to continue expressing more of that free-spirited and experimental energy with our hairstyles.

The “effortlessness,” as it relates to our hairstyles, will consist of rocking low-maintenance and go-to hairstyles that still make a statement. As we embrace the “new year, new me” attitude in 2023, how we care for and style our hair will lean into our personal flair.

Trend research, keeping our eyes glued on what’s been popular on social media, and of course, hairstylist expertise, have all helped condense some of the biggest hairstyles and trends for 2023 down below.

’90s Fluffy Blowout Curls

The rise in the usage of hairstyling hot tools for blowouts isn’t going away in 2023.

People will keep on styling their blowouts and silk presses with face-shape-flattering big curls reminiscent of the most effortlessly beautiful ’90s supermodels, but this popular 2023 hair trend is easy to create.

To get the look at home, Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer or the RevAir Reverse Air-Dryer are great tools for blowouts. For styling, the Dyson Air Wrap or Conair’s Hot Rollers can help achieve lightweight and bouncy curls.

Slicked Styles

Slicked hairstyles are a staple look most people know how to do at home.

As a continuation of the “clean girl” aesthetic and play on the effortlessly chic wave of 2023 hair trend, slicked styles will be manifested next year by putting one’s hair in creative buns and adding ponytail extensions.

“I foresee ponytails being more flowy, big wavy curls and a lot of more textures!” globally renowned hairstylist Kim Kimble tells MADAMENOIRE.

“I recommend using Kim Kimble Edge Taming Nourishing & Shine Enhancing Hair Pomade to slick your ponytails back and a dry shampoo to add texture to the ponytail.”

Coppers and Auburns

Warm-toned hair colors will be all the rage.

“This is the most beautiful marriage between red and brunette,” celeb hairstylist Jenna Perry tells Vogue about the rise of warm colored hair for next year. “It’s an obscure hair color that makes everyone stop in their tracks.”

Scalp care

The “skinification” of hair care became a thing in 2022 — meaning that brands and consumers took an interest in caring for hair and scalp with the same vigor put into the facial beauty routines.

2023 will hone in on the trend by making scalp care of the utmost importance.

Look out for haircare lines from big brands that focus on caring for the scalp, particularly during and between your protective styles.

The Wolf Cut

Shaggy haircuts grew popular in 2020 as people were stuck at home and experimenting with hair trends.

While the wolf cut and its edgy layered look may not be for everyone, countless TikToks show that the chop is flattering on most face shapes and can be replicated at home by novices.

The hype for this look carried into 2022, and we expect it to continue being rocked in 2023 due to its bedhead chicness.

This cut works best with straight or loosely curled shoulder-length to long hair.

We recommend testing the look on a wig if you want to give the hairstyle a test run, like Lizzo and KeKe Palmer!

Glueless Wigs

We predict glueless wigs will be bigger than ever in 2023 as people veer away from the often high-maintenance upkeep and temperamental nature of glued-down lace front wigs.

Without having to worry about getting a hairstylist to do your install or using several layers of glue to secure your unit down at home, glueless wigs offer a more easy and approachable way to switch up your look.

Invisible Locs

Invisible locs are the latest faux loc trend to take the internet by storm.

As a more realistic replica of real locs — compared to crochet soft locs or butterfly locs — this hairstyle is great for those wanting to try a new protective style in the upcoming year.

Experimental Braids

Cornrows and feed-in braids designed in all shapes and styles will continue to be popular in the new year.

We predict braid lovers will source inspiration from traditional African braided hairstyles and rely on their own artistic vision to do bubble braids and unexpected looks.

As self-proclaimed “hair artist” and Manketti hair care founder Charolette Mensah tells British Vogue, “We’ll see more braided styles crafted to look like sculptures.”

