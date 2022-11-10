MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj’s main focus right now is her new album and nails. In a recent interview with the City Girls’ JT for i-D Magazine, the queen barb revealed that she is working on a press-on nail business.

“And I am working on a nail design company, where people will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs,” she said.

The “Chun Li” rapper said this business endeavor was already in the works before a fan retrieved one of her nails from the floor during the MTV Video Music Awards and auctioned it.

“I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000 or whatever they spent on it,” she said.

Back in September, her pink bedazzled nail was being auctioned on eBay for $55,100.

“I was front row in the pit at the VMAs and Nicki’s acrylic nail fell off moments before she started to perform (her crew quickly glued on a replacement),” the seller wrote. “This nail was WORN by THE QUEEN NICKI!! Our phones were locked up during filming, however, I have included photos taken before and after the show to prove authenticity. Happy to provide any further evidence if desired.”

Nicki Minaj Teased An Upcoming Acting Role

Nicki Minaj also promised that her next album will be out soon.

“The fifth album,” she said when asked about her plans. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”

Minaj, who attended a performing arts high school, said a new acting role is also in the works.

“Definitely. I’ve been speaking to a director about doing something in a movie,” she told JT. “In terms of TV, we’ll see. But I love acting, and I’ll never abandon acting for too long. That’s one of my biggest passions.”

The Queens rep has lent her voice to movies including Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) and The Angry Birds Movie 2. She also had roles in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut.