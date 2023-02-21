MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet is chewing out Tiger Woods and Don Lemon over the recent misogynistic missteps made by the golf champion and newscaster.

Viewers immediately subjected Lemon to backlash after his commentary on former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley, who recently announced her 2024 presidential bid. The newscaster told his CNN This Morning co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins that Haley, 51, is past her “prime” during a conversation about politicians’ ages.

Referencing Haley’s comments suggesting politicians over 75 undergo mental competency tests, Lemon, 56, said, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

“That’s not according to me… If you Google ‘When is a woman in her prime?’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don’t necessarily — I’m not saying I agree with that,” he clarified.

Lemon apologized on Twitter hours after his problematic statement on Haley’s capabilities aired. The newscaster has been noticeably absent from his role on CNN This Morning since his blunder, but will return after undergoing formal training, according to network chairman Chris Licht.

Tiger Woods’ Makes Misogynistic Comments

Woods spawned outrage over his poor-taste joke during the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational. Photos and videos caught the athlete handing friend and fellow golfer Justin Thomas a tampon, which many viewers took as a move stating, “You play like a girl.”

Various athletes, sportscasters and golf fanatics called out Woods for his immature and demeaning joke. As they see it, the golf legend’s attempt at humor isn’t something par for the course in 2023. Woods later gave an “If I offended anybody” apology during a press conference, according to Sky Sports.

