Actor Jonathan Majors is reportedly in early talks to play Dennis Rodman in a forthcoming movie from Lionsgate called 48 Hours in Vegas.

The film will explore Rodman’s headline spurring 48 hours in Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals, according to Deadline.

The Chicago Bulls played the Utah Jazz that year and ultimately won by one point, 87-86.

The film will shed light on the “madcap adventure” Rodman — known for his outlandishness — took with his “skittish” assistant general manager during the middle of the championship.

The movie will chart the pair’s infamous outing that spawned a budding friendship between the unlikely duo.

“Everybody had heard the rumors of this crazy story when it first happened in the ’90s, but it was recently given the spotlight again following the success of the Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls doc The Last Dance [on Netflix], which premiered to massive numbers last May,” Deadline reported. “The incident was given the full treatment in the doc, with everyone from Jordan to coach Phil Jackson to supermodel Carmen Electra talking about what went down as Rodman took the trip all while the Bulls were trying to complete its second three-peat championship run.”

48 Hours in Vegas

The source outlined that while nothing has been set in stone regarding the actor’s involvement in the project, “Majors is very much on board and negotiations are headed in the right direction.”

Producers on the Lionsgate production are Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood.

Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce 48 Hours in Vegas, and Jordan VanDina will write the screenplay.

