Brittney Griner is heading back to the Phoenix Mercury basketball court after signing a one-year contract. According to The Associated Press, “a person familiar with the deal” confirmed the deal but was “conditioned of anonymity on Saturday because no announcement has been made.”

Griner, 33, is listed on the team’s roster on the official WNBA website. The update to the team’s roster mirrors Griner’s public resurgence after returning home from being imprisoned in Russia.

The athlete was detained in Russia after being apprehended at a Moscow airport for having cannabis vape cartridges in her possession. Griner later pled guilty and was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

Back in December, the WNBA baller broke her silence in a lengthy Instagram message thanking supporters and revealing that she would eventually return to work.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” Griner wrote.

Since coming home, the WNBA star has only made a handful of public appearances including attending the Super Bowl, the Phoenix Open and an MLK Day event. At these appearances, she’s been seen happily holding hands with her wife Cherelle.

According to the report, the WNBA has said it will address getting Griner special travel accommodations, such as charter flights, after she signed. 2023 marks ten years that Griner was played for Phoenix Mercury. Back in 2013, she was drafted No 1 by the team.

