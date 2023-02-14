MadameNoire Featured Video

Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner continues to enjoy life with her wife by her side after regaining her freedom from Russian detainment in December.

The WNBA star made a second public appearance since returning to the U.S. at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Feb 11.

Griner was one of 200,000 fans watching the tournament from the 16th hole, according to NBC News.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist seemed to be in good spirits as she smiled and waved a peace sign at her supporters, PEOPLE detailed.

Brittney Griner’s Appearance At The Phoenix Open

Griner’s appearance at the Phoenix Open with her wife comes less than a month after the couple went to a Martin Luther King Day event in Arizona’s capital last month.

In December, Griner returned to the United States through a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The WNBA star served around four months of a nine-year sentence at a Russian penal colony before her release.

Russian authorities apprehended the athlete in a Moscow airport in February 2022 for having hashish oil vape cartridges in her possession. Griner pled guilty to the charges against her in July and received her sentencing the following month.

“I also want to make one thing very clear I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season,” Griner penned on Instagram shortly after her release. “And in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

Fans recently reacted to a video of Griner and her wife at Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12. Online users said, “I hope she and her wife are having THE best time” and “Cannot get enough of these pics and videos [face holding back tears emoji, purple heart emoji].”

