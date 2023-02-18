MadameNoire Featured Video

Parents at a Springfield, Ohio elementary are growing concern after they say a group of Black elementary students forced white students to say “Black Lives Matter” against their will.

According to WKEF, Springfield Police report the incident took place at Kenwood Elementary on Friday, February 10. This is where several white students were reportedly chased down, dragged, and allegedly punched in the face if they did not comply with the Black students.

Days after the string of events that allegedly took place at recess, police were called to the school for further investigation and several parents were interviewed abut the incident. After statements were taken, police revealed surveillance video is under review and suspects could face charges.

The report stated that one student was punched in the head. Krystal Harr, a parent speaking out, said that her child was also assaulted.

“He was thrown to the ground,” Krystal Harr told WKEF. “I don’t understand how it got as far as it did because the teachers should’ve been paying closer attention”.

While the case remains under investigation, Springfield City Schools released a statement about the recent reports.

“The Springfield City School District is committed to providing our students with a safe learning environment, where they look forward to attending every day. The district is aware of a situation that occurred at Kenwood Elementary. We are working closely with the Springfield Police Division on this matter to ensure that we maintain that safe environment,” the district stated.