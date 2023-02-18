All of this may have been true, but say, hey, anybody know if the mother is even alive for real? (She is alleged to be posting on social media still, but we all know how easily our pages can be commandeered by others.)

Anyone know if Yates has mental health issues? (A man who claims to be her brother is on FaceBook claiming she does.)

Did she have any help, resources, someone to turn to while caring for her three kids—her third child, a 14-year-old was a runaway—or was she just left there, abandoned, too, by both the men she made babies with and their families?

Matter of fact, how did the father go two whole months without knowing the kids were there by themselves? Were there no FaceTime check-ins with the 12-year-old? When babygirl kept asking him to send food, did it not occur to him to call the mama and ask why she wasn’t buying groceries or feeding the kids herself? Did he ever once ask how school was going? What her report card was looking like? Whether she liked her teacher? All of these are questions and actions that could have cut straight down to the meat of what was going on in that house, signaling to a good and involved parent that something wasn’t right. Be clear: the daddy ain’t no saint; he was, at the very lease comfortably obtuse about the plight of those kids and when he figured it all out, he sent them to live with their grandma.

What I’m getting at here is this: that 12-year-old has two parents, four grandparents, and who knows how many aunts, uncles, cousins, play aunties and uncles, neighbors and such, who could have stepped in had they bothered to give a damn about Yates and her kids. Same for the 3-year-old, whose father and grandparents also were so disconnected and unconcerned for that baby that they didn’t realize the toddler was being cared for solely by a 12-year-old for two months. If you are reserving your anger and ire for the mother without giving the stink eye to the village that should have been helping this mother and her kids, or you’re not extending enough compassion to the plight of this single mother to at least consider that there’s more to the story, then Raven Yates isn’t the only sick one here.