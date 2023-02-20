MadameNoire Featured Video

Actresses Camille Winbush and Dee Dee Davis of The Bernie Mac Show have no shame in their game. The former child stars are loud and proud members of OnlyFans, but some folks online are calling them out for joining the adult social media platform due to their stardom as youngsters.

On Feb. 17, a few photos from Winbush and Davis’ OnlyFans accounts leaked online. The pictures in question, which were obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, captured the former costars showing off their goodies and a little skin.

After the photos went viral, fans flocked to their social media accounts with all sorts of reactions.

“Nottttt babyy girllllll,” wrote one Instagram user, referencing Davis’ role as Bryana “Baby Girl” Thomkins on the show, while another person commented:

“After Seeing An Adult Camille Winbush Looking All Sexy On Onlyfans, I Can’t Watch Bernie Mac Show Anymore!”

Winbush’s OnlyFans account isn’t new. The actress joined the salacious social media platform in 2021 and has been making a killing ever since. Davis joined OnlyFans earlier this week, according to her Instagram page.

Camille Winbush calls out haters

Well, after the backlash spilled over on social media, Winbush took to her Twitter account to give a little piece of her mind to all of the naysayers.

“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought- I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies,” she tweeted. “I pay all my taxes, I drink water and mind the business that pays me…”

In a follow-up post, Winbush revealed that she has been able to rack up “a couple mil in less than 2 years” with her OnlyFans account.

“I think I’m doing alright as a human in today’s society,” she added.

Davis hasn’t spoken out about the criticism, but it looks like she’s enjoying the OnlyFans life.

Well, we certainly didn’t see this one coming. What are your thoughts?

