MadameNoire Featured Video

Following all the commentary that swirled the announcement of her new-created OnlyFans account, Camille Winbush is back with some more words for those who have anything negative to say about her presence on the controversial platform.

Shared via her Instagram, Winbush posted a beautiful photo of herself with a caption that emphasized her self-worth never being minimized by what people have to say about her, what she decides to post on her OnlyFans — or how she’s most known for her role as Vanessa Thomkins in The Bernie Mac Show.

“A friendly reminder that my worth as a human being is not measured by the pictures I take, the length of my resume, and the judgments of strangers,” Winbush captioned the selfie. Motivating others to be thoughtful and considerate, she added, “Be safe. Be kind. Be human.”

If you didn’t know, OnlyFans is an online platform most often associated with offering x-rated content directly from those creating it to those who are willing to pay for it. Although people can and do post any type of content on the site — like them singing, dancing, cooking, or gaming, and the platform can be a great way for creators of all backgrounds to make some extra cash — overall the site’s become synonymous with it’s more adult entertainers.

As you can imagine, because of her role as an everyday teenager on The Bernie Mac Show back in the day, people were very surprised last month to hear that Winbush — a.k.a ‘Nessa’ — was going to become a part of the OnlyFans scene.

In the comments of her post, supporters showed the actress both love and encouragement. Following up on Winbush’s caption, one user wrote, “Plus…🗣 you grown! Lol do whatever the hell you want❤️ .” Meanwhile, another shared, “You gone be beautiful, inside & out, REGARDLESS OF WHAT THEY SAY OR THINK❤️ .” Not being able to help themselves, one user nodded to the star’s former role and said, “You Tell Em Nessa 💙 💙 💙 💙 .”

Winbush is miles away from her days on The Bernie Mac Show and seems like she’s feeling confident about not looking back. To be honest, good for her — she’s not the only one being grown and sexy these days…