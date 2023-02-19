MadameNoire Featured Video

The Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) has rolled out its latest event, Black College Con, to help marginalized students, especially at historically Black colleges and universities, get connected and gain access to white, male-dominated industries such as technology, gaming, and entertainment.

The BCGA was spearheaded and founded by a Black woman, and is the only organization of its kind that is operated by this demographic.

Black College Con is not only meant to be a networking event, but also tournament that helps aspiring gamers and tech enthusiasts showcase their skillset to potential employers and gain exposure. Its theme of “Black in Unity” is about connecting these talented “tecchies” to established game-changers in the industry.

The hybrid summit, consisting of in-person and online components, begins on Feb. 18 at North Carolina Central University with additional dates and locations at other HBCUs on subsequent weekends through March 11, according to its website.

This summit is revolutionary in this specific industry, as the pipeline for diverse gamers was virtually nonexistent before the creation of the BCGA. However, in a global sphere, this sector of the expansive tech industry is only growing, and Black College Con intends to put Black and fellow POC students right in the mix. Broadcasting live on the popular gaming streamer Twitch, Black corporate partners, main players in entertainment, and “Big Tech” companies such as Playstation and ADT are set to be a part of the event.

The BCGA itself was established in May 2020 by Keshia Walker, whose experience includes an over two decade run in high-profile PR and marketing.

A trailblazer in collegiate esports and gaming, Walker’s mission was to establish an organization dedicated to uplifting women and people of color in a field where they are rarely highlighted. BCGA has since begun to curate networking opportunities, workforce training, and tournaments that bring together students from diverse backgrounds with this shared passion.

Registration to this “Blackanda” event is free, with supporters and attendees encourage to promote the event with #BlackCollegeCon2023 or #BCC23.

