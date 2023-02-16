The music industry’s most iconic faces blessed the red carpet at this year’s Grammy Awards. Jessie Woo was there to ask artists and nominees: What is your favorite love song of all time?

Composer Carlos Simon, who was nominated this year for Best Contemporary Classical Composition, started us off with a classic: “Joe, ‘I Wanna Know.’”

“By Your Side” by Sade is Erica Campbell’s favorite love song. “But if my husband plays ‘Let’s Get It On,’ we know what’s happening,” said the singer, whose single “Positive” was nominated this year for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

GloRilla Is A Beyoncé Fan

“F.N.F.” rapper GloRilla, nominated for Best Rap Performance, chose “Dance for You” by Beyonce.

Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas went with “Love” by Kirk Franklin. “When I first heard it I was like, man, that’s love,” she says. The band was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album. Woo went around the group to hear her bandmates’ song choices. Norman Spence chose “Heaven Must Be Like This” by the Ohio Players. Albert Allenback’s favorite love song is “My One And Only Love” by John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman. Drummer and musical director Joshua Johnson topped off the band’s list with “I Only Have Eyes for You” by The Flamingos.

Singer DOE (Dominique Jones) chose her own song “Hey You.” “It teaches people how to communicate,” she said. Brother and songwriter Dewitt Jones chose “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt. “It’s a sad song but it’s beautiful,” he said. The pair were nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song. DOE was also nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Tye Tribbett, who was up for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song, and his wife Shanté chose “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo and “Cherish the Day” by Sade, respectively.

“Nobody but You” by Glenn Jones was Tammy Franklin’s pick. “That’s our song song,” she said. Husband Kirk Franklin won three Grammys this year including Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Music producer and engineer Qmillion couldn’t choose just one. “There’s so many and I like to listen to new music all the time [and] be inspired by new things,” he said.

Ricky Dillard, who was nominated for Best Gospel Album, chose “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” by Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes.

