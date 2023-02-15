MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Wyatt asked that fans send up prayers while her 9-month-old was on the way to receive medical treatment in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

The singer posted a video of herself holding her child and riding in the back of an ambulance Feb. 10. Requesting prayers, Wyatt captioned the short clip, “In the EMS BACK TO THE PICU… plz 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Queen Latifah, Tiny Harris, Egypt Sherrod, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and many more added to the prayer-filled and thoughtful comments beneath the post.

On Feb. 9, Wyatt shared an update about the infant. The singer’s post highlighted that the child was hospitalized a week and a half before. Wyatt told her followers her youngest son, Kezyah Jean, only wants to be cradled in her arms since returning home.

“Current situation, I can’t put him down. He won’t let me put him down. He’s been home now for a week — it’s been a week and a half. And he will not let me put him down. If I put him down, he screams,” the singer said.

“Mommy’s onion!!!” she lovingly captioned the clip.

Keke Wyatt’s Baby, Ke’Zyah Jean Darring

Wyatt has been open about her youngest child’s rare genetic disorder since before the 9-month-old was born.

The singer and R&B Divas: Atlanta alum told concertgoers in March 2022 that doctors diagnosed her then-unborn child with Trisomy 13, also called Patau syndrome. Those born with the disorder have three copies of genetic material from chromosome 13 instead of two standard copies, according to Mount Sinai.

The disorder occurs in about 1 in every 10,000 newborns.

Wyatt and her husband, Zackariah Darring, welcomed Ke’Zyah in May 2022.

