MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Wyatt recently posted “a special prayer” on social media for all those who had something negative to say about she and her husband sharing they learned their unborn child has a genetic disorder.

The singer addressed the lengthy message to all “the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media and make disparaging and morbid comments” about her pregnancy.

Wyatt felt moved to be “transparent” with her fans and share that her unborn child has Trisomy 13, a rare genetic disorder, during a performance she gave this past weekend.

“I explained to them, the day after my maternity photo shoot, [that] my husband and I received the news that our baby tested positive for Trisomy 13 per the doctor. It was a moment that wasn’t planned during my show, but at the end of the day, I felt in my spirit to share or encourage other women that might have to face this battle,” Wyatt penned.

“For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby, say what y’all want about me, I’m use to it… No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway 🙌🏾.. BUT an innocent unborn baby?? Be careful putting your mouth on people,” the singer warned. “I pray that God gives you grace when life comes knocking on your front door and you won’t reap what you are sowing.”

Towards the end of her message, the R&B Divas: Atlanta alum thanked those who’ve more appropriately sent positive vibes her way since revealing the concerning update on her pregnancy’s status.

“I will not let the negativity drain all of my positive energy…. I work hard and my husband and I take care of ALL our children with NO help but GOD’S OoooooKaY! We will continue to believe the report of the Lord! #GodsWillBeDone 💋💋💋,” she wrote at the post’s end.

Wyatt announced she’s expecting her 11th child with her husband Zackariah Darring in February. The child will be the couple’s second together, US Magazine reports.

Trisomy 13, also called Patau syndrome, refers to the rare genetic disorder when someone is born with three copies of genetic material from chromosome 13 instead of two copies, which is standard, according to Mount Sinai.

The disorder occurs in about 1 in every 10,000 newborns and those born with Trisomy 13 also have congenital heart disease.

Sadly, over 90% of babies with Trisomy 13 die within their first year of life.

We wish Wyatt and her brood the best as she continues through this challenging stage of motherhood.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Mom, I Literally Can Not Move’: Keke Wyatt On Finding Out Her Son Had Cancer And The Signs That Something Was Wrong”