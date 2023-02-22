There’s nothing like seeing a gushy Black love story. They make us clamor at the screen, tug at our heart strings and fall to our knees. You might even shed a tear or two in the process. But don’t get it twisted. Black love stories aren’t just for entertainment. They are a powerful display of Black love, the strong adhesive that has been binding generations of Black families together through centuries of oppression, discrimination and violence.

For Black people, Black love stories hold a special meaning and significance. Classic films like Love Jones and The Best Man display the unique experience and expression of love within the Black community.

In the face of systemic racism, poverty and other forms of social injustices, Black love stories have been a source of hope and resilience. They have shown the value and dignity of Black lives and the way we can resist the forces that seek to dehumanize and oppress us.

Black love stories are not just about romantic relationships between Black people, although that is an important aspect of it. It is also about the bonds of family, community and solidarity that exist among Black folks. It is about the ways in which Black people support and uplift one another, even in the face of adversity.

These famous love tales expose the trials and tribulations couples often go through to sustain everlasting Black romance. They also help to celebrate and affirm the beauty and complexity of it, too.

Black love stories have been boldly resisting against the systems of oppression that seek to divide and conquer Black people. By showcasing loving and supporting relationship on the big screen, Black people are able to build strong and resilient communities that can withstand the challenges of society and the test of time. Here are 15 Black love stories that have been championing the power and importance of Black love for decades. Some you may never even heard of

Love Jones

Love Jones has adorned the television screens of Black households across the nation for decades. Directed by Theodore Witcher, the classic love tale follows Darius (Larenz Tate) a poet living in Chicago, who meets Nina (Nia Long), an aspiring photographer. The two fall in love, but their relationship is complicated by their careers, personal issues and their past relationships.

Mahogany

Released in 1975, Mahogany is a romantic drama film directed by Berry Gordy stars Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Perkins. The film tells the story of Tracy Chambers (Diana Ross), a talented young woman from the slums of Chicago who dreams of becoming a successful fashion designer.

Tracy is a struggling model who works in a department store in Chicago. She catches the eye of Brian Walker (Billy Dee Williams), a successful and wealthy politician who is immediately smitten with her. Brian offers to help Tracy achieve her dreams of becoming a fashion designer and encourages her to move to Rome with him.

The film’s stunning fashion design and iconic soundtrack, which includes the hit song “Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To)” sung by Diana Ross, make it a classic in the Black Love film repertoire.

The Inkwell

Set in Martha’s Vineyard in 1976, The Inkwell follows the summer vacation of a 16-year-old African American boy named Drew Tate (Larenz Tate). Drew, who is struggling with adolescence and trying to find his place in the world, spends the summer with his upper-class family and learns about life, love, and the struggles of being black in America.

Poetic Justice

Justice (Janet Jackson) is a young black poet who is grieving the loss of her boyfriend. She meets Lucky (Tupac Shakur), a postal worker, on a road trip to Oakland, and the two form an inseparable bond.

Beyond The Lights

Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is a rising pop star who is struggling with her image and the pressure of fame. She meets Kaz (Nate Parker), a young police officer who sees her for who she really is, and the two fall in love.

Jumping The Broom

The 2011 Black love flick follows the wedding of two African American families from different socio-economic backgrounds. Sabrina Watson (Paula Patton), a wealthy lawyer from a wealthy family, falls in love with Jason Taylor (Laz Alonso), a working-class man from Brooklyn. Their families clash as they prepare for their wedding, but ultimately come together to celebrate the couple’s love.

The Wood

“The Wood” (1999): The film follows the lives of three childhood friends from Inglewood, California: Mike (Omar Epps), Roland (Taye Diggs), and Slim (Richard T. Jones). The film follows their adventures as teenagers in the 1980s, and then fast-forwards to their 15-year high school reunion, where they reflect on their lives and friendships.

Brown Sugar

Released in 2022, this classic love story stars Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan as childhood friends and hip-hop enthusiasts who reconnect as adults. They navigate their growing feelings for each other while working in the music industry and dealing with the commercialization of hip-hop culture.

If Beale Street Could Talk

This romantic 2018 drama follows Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James), a young black couple in 1970s New York City who are separated when Fonny is falsely accused of a crime.

Boomerang

Marcus (Eddie Murphy) is a successful black advertising executive who is a ladies’ man until he meets Jacqueline (Robin Givens), who teaches him a thing or two about love.

The Photograph

When her estranged mother passes away, Mae (Issa Rae) uncovers a photograph that leads her to learn about her mother’s past and her own romantic possibilities with Michael (LaKeith Stanfield), a journalist researching her mother’s life.

The Best Man

Harper (Taye Diggs) is a struggling author who is best friends with Lance (Morris Chestnut), a successful NFL player. When Harper publishes a novel that reveals some secrets about their group of friends, it threatens to ruin Lance’s wedding and their relationships.

Moonlight

Moonlight is a coming-of-age story that follows the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. The film is divided into three parts, each depicting a different stage in Chiron’s life: childhood, adolescence, and adulthood.

Chiron (played by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes, respectively) is struggling to find his place in the world as he grapples with poverty, bullying, and his own sexuality. He forms a complex relationship with a drug dealer named Juan (Mahershala Ali), who serves as a father figure and mentor to him.

As Chiron grows older, he must confront the traumas of his past and the challenges of his present. The film explores themes of identity, masculinity, sexuality, and the search for connection and belonging.

Soul Food

This film is a classic drama that explores the importance of family and tradition. The film centers around the Joseph family, a large and tight-knit family in Chicago. The matriarch of the family, Mama Joe (Irma P. Hall), is known for her famous Sunday dinners, where the entire family comes together to eat and catch up on each other’s lives.

The story follows the lives of the three Joseph sisters, Teri (Vanessa L. Williams), Maxine (Vivica A. Fox), and Bird (Nia Long), and their extended family. The sisters are dealing with various personal and family issues, including financial struggles, infidelity, and health problems. The family is also dealing with the death of Uncle Pete (Mel Jackson), who played an important role in holding the family together. Despite the challenges they face, the Joseph family finds strength and resilience through their love and support for one another.

Love and Basketball

Love and Basketball is a coming-of-age story about two childhood friends, Monica Wright (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy McCall (Omar Epps), who share a love for basketball. The story follows their journey from childhood to adulthood as they pursue their dreams of playing professional basketball and falling in love.

As Monica and Quincy’s basketball careers take off, their personal lives become increasingly complicated. Monica struggles to balance her basketball ambitions with her desire for a romantic relationship with Quincy, while Quincy grapples with the pressure of living up to his father’s expectations.

The film explores themes of love, passion, friendship, and the sacrifices we make to pursue our dreams.