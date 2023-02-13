MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker recently shared that being connected with her ancestors and spirit guides has her more in tune with life’s blessings than ever before.

Walker’s spiritual update fell underneath photos of herself and her loved ones spending time together around shrine. The singer was candid about how her spiritual journey has played a part in her transformative year.

“This was the most amazing, incredible, breathtaking, beautiful, unforgettable year probably of my entire life,” Walker penned on Instagram. “Purged out all the bad, truly let go, surrendered and, in return, I was flooded with an abundance of everything good, pure and new. All was revealed and I’ve been reborn.”

The singer’s growth has left her feeling like “a brand NEW woman filled with confidence, self-love, self-worth, strength and discipline.” Walker added that she’s never had faith like the way she does now. She also shared that she’s witnessed many miracles along her spiritual journey.

“All of my prayers were answered my ancestors/spirit guides really heard me, every word… that’s crazy. I’ve never had family and friends like I do now, never been genuinely loved like I am now. I’ve been gifted with lifetime mentors and role models with top-tier guidance. I have a home now, somewhere I fit in perfectly, some where I’m seen and understood,” Walker said.

Summer Walker On Spirituality

Walker’s latest update on her spiritual journey isn’t anything new from the R&B songstress. In 2021, the “Girls Need Love” singer encouraged her fans to get a spiritual coach and therapist as investments in their well-being. She highlighted that tackling childhood trauma “plays a major part in transitioning into a well rounded, multifaceted, evolved and mature adult.”

Online users teased Walker last year after she went to the grocery store dressed in traditional African religious attire. Despite the shade thrown the singer’s way, many Black femmes and practitioners came to Walker’s defense and celebrated her embracing a spiritually aligned lifestyle.

RELATED CONTENT: “Summer Walker Claps Back At Hater Who Says She’s Too Happy Being A Single Mom”