Former Bad Girls Club star Natalie Nunn and Love & Hip-Hop alum Tommie Lee will put hands on each other in an upcoming celebrity boxing match.

The fight between the reality TV divas was first teased in 2021, according to Atlanta Black Star. After Lee discussed the possibility of her and Nunn getting in the ring on her Instagram Stories, Nunn quickly responded and let her opponent know they have nothing but space and opportunity.

“Y’all, I’m not really sure what Tommie was trying to imply during the Verzuz battle, but if sis want that fight night, Zeus just called and said it’s greenlit. Sis, they got that bag, so if you want that smoke let’s go,” Nunn posted on social media.

Lee later clarified she and Nunn had never met in person.

“Y’all I have absolutely no beef with her. This is all in love for the sport [boxing glove emoji]. Just fun and games, this isn’t about violence at all,” Lee emphasized. “I do not know @realmissnatalienunn or anything about her. This will actually be my first time meeting her in the ring. May the best Queen win [kissy face emoji].”

The two reality TV stars will face off as the undercard match for the big fight between pro fighters Floyd Mayweather and Aaron Chalmers. The event goes down at the O2 Arena in London Feb. 25 and will stream via Zeus pay-per-view.

Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee

Both Nunn and Lee have respective legacies in the reality TV game. Nunn first appeared on BGC Season 4 before starring in several other seasons and iterations of the show. Lee joined the cast of L&HH: ATL in the show’s fifth season while dating rapper Scrapp DeLeon. Both women star in Zeus’ series Baddies West, executively produced by Nunn.

Fans know that neither woman shies away from a fight.

See a trailer for the matchup below.

