New Orleans bounce superstar Big Freedia has hopped into the hospitality market with her a local establishment, Hotel Freedia.

The five-room micro-hotel will offer visitors more than just a place to lay their heads. The luxury, boutique lodging adds to the liveliness of city’s French Quarter with its own 60-seat restaurant and live music entertainment venue.

Those with NFT memberships through The Nieux Society will have cover-free access to Hotel Freedia’s courtyard pool, rooftop hot tub and bar. Members get “first-come, first-served” guest list spots on “non-sold out shows, exclusive room rental discounts, and exclusive food and beverage offers,” says Freedia’s manager, Reid Martin.

Developer Zach Kupperman and the project’s collaborators plan to open Hotel Freedia by Mardi Gras 2024, according to Eater NOLA.

Big Freedia Tells Her Followers About The Impact Of Her Hotel

The Queen of Bounce told Rolling Stone her inspiration for Hotel Freedia and its multi-use venues came during the pandemic. Freedia shared that being stuck at home resulted in so much “light and creativity” coming her way through cooking for her loved ones.

Hotel Freedia represents the entertainer’s combined desires to open a restaurant and a hotel. Freedia described the location’s manifestation as “a dream” of hers in an Instagram post uploaded Feb. 1. She shared her joy in becoming one of New Orleans’ first Black hotel owners and said the project has been “in the works for a long time.”

“I’m so excited about this y’all, there will finally be a place you can come taste my food, see a show, take a swim, and relax in our beautiful rooms, right off Frenchmen street,” Freedia told her fans. “[I] will keep y’all posted on the official opening date, can’t wait to see y’all at Hotel Freedia ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

