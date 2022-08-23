MadameNoire Featured Video

Big Freedia has ventured into the world of cannabis. The Queen of Bounce is supplying us with a royal line of smoke. She revealed on her Instagram that her cannabis and culture brand named Royal Bud is available on Aug. 22. It will be exclusively sold at Green Kween in Los Angeles. The three strains she released are the “You Already Know” indica, “Release Ya Wiggle” hybrid and “Mardi Grass” sativa. Big Freedia will also be at Green Qween on Aug. 26 for a meet and greet.

Green Qween is a queer-owned cannabis dispensary that focuses on using their “space for marginalized brands to enter an industry that’s almost impossible to break into.”

“We’re seeking to give space to LGBTQIA+, women, and BIPOC-owned brands to help diversify the industry,” read their website. “We had to fight tooth-and-nail to get where we are today. We hope that we are paving what was a rocky, hard path with a smoother road for others to follow and also laying the bricks of the first gayborhood in cannabis.”

Before partnering with Green Qween, she also teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s and No Kid Hungry. She and Ben & Jerry’s released limited edition of Big Freedia’s Bouncing Beignets. With No Kid Hungry, she raised awareness about their summer meal program.

Big Freedia also re-entered reality television and starred on BET+’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition.