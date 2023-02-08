Janelle Monáe doesn’t play when it comes to fashion and style. This week, the Glass Onion star had to get a fan straight after they made a snarky comment about her eclectic style choices over the years.
The incident occured right after the 37-year-old star attended the 65th Grammy Awards Feb. 5. Monáe showed up to the event dressed to impress in an elegant Vera Wang gown, according to Hello Beautiful. The gorgeous ensemble featured a structured top with a plunging v-neck line that swooped down to show off the “Tightrope” singer’s busty upper half. The Kansas City native’s curvy figure was on full display through the cinching gown’s sheer bottom half.
After the big event, fans flocked to the internet to shower Monáe with praise for her stylish look. But one user took the opportunity to make an unflattering remark about Monáe’s previous wardrobe choices, particularly her iconic suit era.
“Janelle Monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” the user named @gldnraes tweeted, according to The Shade Room.
The post went viral within seconds, garnering over 26.8K likes. It didn’t take long before the comment circled back to Ms. Monáe, and let’s just say she wasn’t too happy.
“Oh ya’ll n****** liked this 26.8k times? No new music just for this,” the star replied.
As the tweet continued to rack up more likes, Monáe punished fans again. This time with “No new tour.”
“Hope it was worth it beloved,” she added.
A few fans rushed in to defend the singer after the post continued to soar across the internet. Many argued that Monáe had been showing off her figure “for years now.”
A few social media users gave a nod to the singer for effortlessly rocking a number of iconic suits when she first broke onto the scene with her 2018 album Dirty Computer.
“Janelle Monae suits will not be disrespected,” wrote one Twitter user, while another fan commented:
“It was @JanelleMonae who showed me that I had a right to envision myself in suits.”
Janelle Monáe can rock anything
That Twitter user must be living under a rock because Janelle Monáe has been setting style trends for years now. Whether she’s sporting a classic tux or a curve-hugging gown, the singer, actress and fashionista knows how to turn heads with her eclectic ensembles.
Last month, the eight-time Grammy-nominated star was spotted at the Critics Choice Awards wearing another sexy fit courtesy of Vera Wang. The sheer gown featured a long train and two cut-outs that showed off the singer’s hips and cute frame.
Earlier this week, Monáe was photographed in a custom Mara Hoffman look at what appeared to be a private listening party for her forthcoming album. And she looked good as hell, too!
What’s your favorite Janelle Monáe look? Tell us in the comments section.
RELATED CONTENT: Janelle Monae Wants To Abolish Misogyny In Hip-Hop