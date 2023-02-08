MadameNoire Featured Video

Janelle Monáe doesn’t play when it comes to fashion and style. This week, the Glass Onion star had to get a fan straight after they made a snarky comment about her eclectic style choices over the years.

The incident occured right after the 37-year-old star attended the 65th Grammy Awards Feb. 5. Monáe showed up to the event dressed to impress in an elegant Vera Wang gown, according to Hello Beautiful. The gorgeous ensemble featured a structured top with a plunging v-neck line that swooped down to show off the “Tightrope” singer’s busty upper half. The Kansas City native’s curvy figure was on full display through the cinching gown’s sheer bottom half.

After the big event, fans flocked to the internet to shower Monáe with praise for her stylish look. But one user took the opportunity to make an unflattering remark about Monáe’s previous wardrobe choices, particularly her iconic suit era.

“Janelle Monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” the user named @gldnraes tweeted, according to The Shade Room.

The post went viral within seconds, garnering over 26.8K likes. It didn’t take long before the comment circled back to Ms. Monáe, and let’s just say she wasn’t too happy.

“Oh ya’ll n****** liked this 26.8k times? No new music just for this,” the star replied.

As the tweet continued to rack up more likes, Monáe punished fans again. This time with “No new tour.”

“Hope it was worth it beloved,” she added.