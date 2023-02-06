Hillman hopes to educate people about the fatal risks associated with drug addiction and fentanyl use, especially young children who have lost a parent due to an overdose.

During the intense program, Hillman saw a clip of Tytyana Miller having a heart to heart with her brother Romeo and father Master P about the dangers of her drug addiction. Miller struggled with drug and substance abuse for years before she passed away from an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2022.

Stacey Dash Didn’t Know DMX Died And Twitter Thinks She Bleached Her Skin

Hillman said she’s aware that the topic may be sensitive for her age, but drug addiction awareness is something that she is “very passionate about.”

“I came up with the idea to do a four-part docuseries on fentanyl and drug addiction,” she explained. “I wanted to talk to people about their experience, trauma, feelings and come up with the solution for healing. I’m ready to have the conversation that some adults aren’t ready to have and try to find out the answer we all want to know: what can we do to help our loved ones get clean and stay clean?”

“I felt like I had to do something to help this crisis,” Hillman, who is independently producing the docuseries wrote via her campaign page.

“I want to show the world the point of view from a child’s perspective.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a “synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.”

DMX said his addiction started as a young teen

DMX, a rapper who became famous for his infectious hard-hitting rap anthems in the ’90s and early 2000s, struggled with drug addiction throughout his iconic career. In an emotional interview with UPROXX in 2021, the New York native revealed that his addiction started at 14-years-old.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, said he was passed a blunt laced with crack by his mentor Ready Don. “Why would you do that to a child?” the star shared as he struggled to hold back tears.

Sadly, that same year, the rapper died from a reported cocaine-induced heart attack.

Consider donating to Sonovah Hillman’s campaign here.