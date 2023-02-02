MadameNoire Featured Video

No one had Smokey Robinson dropping a sex album on their 2023 bingo card–but here we are. The internet is buzzing with jokes, confusion and intrigue after the tracklist for Robinson’s new album Gasms hit Apple Music this week.

If the album’s title isn’t a big enough clue, song names including “I Wanna Know Your Body,” “You Fill Me Up,” and “I Fit In There” all elude to the project’s thinly veiled sexual nature.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a field day with the project’s unapologetic and upfront sexual nature. One user said they hope to be “for the streets” like Robinson when they reach the singer’s age, 82.

Another said, “Smokey Robinson really made a Sugar Daddy Mixtape in 2023.”

Smokey Robinson’s Gasms

Robinson’s latest project is his first studio album in almost 10 years. The record features nine songs written and produced by the Motown icon, according to PEOPLE.

Speaking on the track “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” Smokey said, “I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it… which is different from what I’ve ever done before.”

“It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too,” the former Miracles frontman added.

Robinson made headlines in January after discussing his past relationship and romance with Diana Ross in a VLAD TV interview.

The “Being With You” singer recalled growing up in the same Detroit neighborhood as Ross before the two rose to success through Motown. Robinson admitted that he and the “Endless Love” singer’s affair went on “longer than it should” because he was married at the time to his first wife, Claudette Rogers Robinson.

Gasms drops April 28 on all music streaming platforms.

See more tweet’s about Robinsons latest album below.