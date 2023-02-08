MadameNoire Featured Video

Get your TSA Pre-Check and passports ready! Frontier’s new GoWild! Summer Pass makes vacationing more accessible for many flyers this upcoming travel season.

If you’re ready to live on an “all-you-can-fly” basis, the GoWild! Summer Pass allows buyers to take unlimited flights from May 2, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2023.

While there are some blackout travel dates, flyers otherwise have open access to Frontier’s domestic and international destinations, including the airline’s new routes to Puerto Rico. Once launched, the carrier will fly a total of 19 nonstop routes to and from the U.S. territory. The airline will then serve as the largest flight carrier to Puerto Rico by the number of markets served, according to The Points Guy.

The GoWild! Summer Pass Perks

Voyagers can book domestic trips up to a day before flying and starting ten days before departure for international jet setting. Frontier destinations you might want to check off your international bucket list include Cancun, Guatemala City, Montego Bay and San Juan.

Potential subscribers are encouraged to examine whether the GoWild! Summer Pass benefits their traveling habits. While flight fares are covered, GoWild! Summer Pass holders pay one cent per flight and applicable taxes and fees. Flyers heading out on summer escapes will also have to pay for their luggage and seat assignments. Another bummer is that trips taken with the pass aren’t eligible to earn flight miles or status with the carrier.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier. “For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities.”

Pass subscriptions start at $399 per year, making the deal hard to beat for frequent flyers and travel novices alike. The renewable flight plan is unique to Frontier, but may become an industry staple if successful.

RELATED CONTENT: “7 Black Travel Influencers To Follow On IG”