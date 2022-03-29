MadameNoire Featured Video

If a destination isn’t “Instagrammable,” is it even worth visiting? Not really, according to research from ICEF Monitor that shows “Instagrammability” is currently a major deciding factor in tourists’ traveling choices. The same research showed that over 60 percent of Instagram users rely on the platform for inspiration on where to go for their next adventure. One really great picture can make someone want to book a flight and find a hotel.

With the emergence of the Black Travel Movement, as defined by CNN, this is the perfect time for Black travel enthusiasts to make their mark on social media. CNN says that 17 percent of Black travelers take an international trip at least once a year. We did some exploring and found some wanderlusts who bust out their passports way more than once per year! If you want to enjoy a little escapism through incredible photos and stories, or you want real tips and advice for your next trip, follow these Black travel influencers on IG.

Monet Hambrick/The Hambrick Family

@thetravelingchild

“If kids live there, kids can visit.” That’s the quote on Hambrick’s IG bio and one she lives by. She proves that having a family doesn’t have to mean an end to adventure. She’s found ways to travel to some of the most beautiful places on the planet from Thailand to Morocco to Guatemala, all with her husband and two beautiful daughters along for the ride. They post stunning photos that seem like they were arranged by a professional stylist. Hambrick shares useful tips on traveling with kids including ways to make layovers less miserable to finding family-friendly accommodations.

Oneika Raymond

@oneikatraveller

Raymond is a former teacher and she is trilingual, so she brings a really rich and educated perspective to all of her experiences. She’s been to over 115 countries and her photos are undeniably artistic – they draw you into the moment with her. She’s great at finding hidden spots that are like paradise on earth, along with posting pics of historic and iconic architecture. She happily answers questions about her destinations on IG and shares her recommendations on everything from hotels to restaurants.

Charlotte Simpson

@travelingblackwidow

You will fall in love with Charlotte Simpson immediately. She’s refreshing proof that A) social media and B) adventure aren’t just for those ages 35 and under. After losing her husband of 31 years, rather than holing up and closing down, Simpson packed her passport and traveled the world. She has visited over 80 countries alone – occasionally having her daughter join her. Her travel writing has been published in CNTraveler, Forbes and the Washington Post, to name a few. Her love for life after losing the love of her life is inspiring.

Asiyami Gold

@asiyami_gold

Asiyami Gold is really a jack of all trades; she’s a filmmaker, she has her own fashion line and she’s a travel photographer and blogger. You can often catch some of her fashion pieces in her pics, each of which is exquisitely done. Gold recently created a documentary about her heritage in Abua, Nigeria and the area’s history. Her photos have a distinct aesthetic: they are crisp, clean and bright.

Claire Soares

@clairebsoares

As the founder of the Up In The Air Life travel company, as well as Scalinup and Caviar in the Air, Claire Soares gets invited to some pretty incredible and exclusive destinations around the world. Following her page is like getting a sneak peek into the VIP travel life. She’s done safaris in Tanzania, met penguins in Antarctica and toured Namibia. She is a trailblazer and a tastemaker. Be careful: her page might make you want to quit your job and pack a suitcase.

Mally Walker

@brokeassgirltravel

Mally Walker is quite different from anyone on this list. She’s not a professional travel blogger or photographer. She’s not a socialite or model. She is a regular person with a day job who is squeezing the most out of life by traveling during her free time. She feels like she could be your friend. She gives excellent tips on how to travel on a budget and fit adventure into a working woman’s schedule. She’s also super funny – she posted one tip about waiting to leave a negative review until after getting your refund (LOL.) She finds hotels with lots of personality and she herself is bubbly, hilarious and approachable.

Lee Litumbe

@spiritedpursuit

Based out of Senegal, Litumbe shows what feels like the Royal side of African life, showing photos of elaborate meals and glitzy garb. Though she does travel outside of her country, she’s really made a name for herself as an expert on her area. She even wrote guidebooks for travel to Zanzibar and Dakar. Her posts are part travel inspiration, part lifestyle inspiration because everything from her home décor to her jewelry is just so chic.