Lizzo’s reign continues on! The pop star reveals her first ever wax figure for the iconic Madame Tussauds Museum. The Yitty founder was able to announce the unveiling herself before it is placed in the franchise’s Las Vegas location.

The wax replica of the Grammy winner is inspired by her look at the 2020 red carpet for the music event. The all white outfit, consisting of a Versace gown, faux fur shawl, and Stuart Weitzman heels to match, was repeated on the figure to symbolize the moment she won three of the coveted awards during her breakout year. Known for their meticulous detailing, Madame Tusseads even recreated the nail art and jewelry Lizzo donned that night to match her entire look from head-to-toe.

Posting to social media of the wax version of herself, Lizzo expressed that it was “single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life.” Her post to Tiktok showcases her humorously getting up close and personal with the “dupe.” While she’s not the first Black pop star to be granted the honor of wax figure, MADAMENOIRE is glad her first iteration is one that got it right, which has not always been the case for Black artists. Needless to say, Madame Tussauds’ take on Lizzo is gorgeous, and its debut in the actual museum is sure to make actual heads turn.

Lizzo’s moment is not over yet by a long shot. The songstress and body-positivity advocate is up for big wins in main categories again at this year’s Grammys for her second LP “Special.” This year, she is nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year, and is also set to perform at the show on Feb. 5.

Black women of all shapes and sizes getting their long overdue praise and adoration? MN thinks it’s About Damn Time!

