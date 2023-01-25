MadameNoire Featured Video

More details have been revealed about the sudden death of Trump-loving media personality Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway.

According to a death certificate obtained by The Associated Press, Hardaway, who was one-half of the political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, died Jan. 8. of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Hardaway and her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson skyrocketed to fame after they began publicly supporting Trump during his 2016 campaign. The duo made several appearances alongside the former president, and somehow, spun their fame into contributing roles at Fox News.

In 2018, the right-wing media stars were given a show on Fox Nation, the network’s online streaming service, but the gig was short-lived. Fox dropped Hardaway and Richardson after they made false statements about COVID-19 live on air.

Months later, the sisters landed a show on the far-right digital media platform Newsmax, where they built a large fanbase due to the success of their show Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear.

When news of Hardway’s passing hit the media earlier this month, some people raised an eyebrow at the family for withholding the cause of her death. A few social media users speculated whether COVID-19 was to blame. Popular media outlets even suggested that Hardaway was hospitalized with COVID-19 prior to her passing, but the family vehemently denied the claims.

According to AP News, “COVID-19 was not listed as a cause or contributing factor” on Hardaway’s death certificate. Oddly, no autopsy was performed.

Rochelle “Silk” Richardson spreads anti-vax conspiracies during Hardaway’s funeral

A funeral service for Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway was held at the Crown Theatre in Fayetteville, North Carolina Jan. 21, according to NewsOne. During the service, Richardson gave an emotional eulogy, describing the final moments before her sister’s death.

“She said to me, ‘I can’t breathe.’ It was something out of nowhere, and no warning,” Richardson said while holding back years. “Each breath was less and less, and less.” Then, she went on to slam internet trolls who have labeled her as a conspiracy theorist.

“What I want to say to everybody is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist,” she continued. “Because I saw it happen. I saw how it happened. I was there when it happened, and it happened suddenly. I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here and get some answers to why are people falling dead suddenly.”

Further along in her speech, Richardson asked attendees to consider whether the vaccine was to blame.

“Instead of asking if Americans are vaxxed or unvaxxed, the real question to ask is: Are Americans being poisoned?” she said, before going on a baseless tangent.

“In the wild, when they want to depopulate and sterilize a large group of animals, they usually inject one animal, and that one animal infects the rest of the animals,” Richardson continued, suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccine may be harmful. “People are dropping dead around here, and nobody is talking about it! They are dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Donald Trump also shared a few words at Hardaway’s homegoing. Watch what he had to say below.

