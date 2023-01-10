MadameNoire Featured Video

Diamond of the MAGA entertainment duo Diamond & Silk has died at the age of 51. Donald Trump confirmed the news on his Truth Social platform this week.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted, according to DEADLINE.

“Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

The rise of Diamond and Silk

Diamond, whose real name was Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, supported Trump throughout his turbulent presidency. The political star would often appear alongside her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson at Trump rallies, showering the former president with praise for his polarizing political policies.

They attended Trump’s inauguration in 2017. The pair also grew popular online for their political commentary on Youtube where they would often share their views in favor of the GOP.

One video, posted back in May 2022, captured the duo calling out liberals for having a “hissy fit” over abortion rights.

Play

The loyal Trump supporters also criticized Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan last year.

Play

Due to their internet success, the pair landed a brief contributing job at Fox News, but in 2020, the relationship ended after the sisters alleged, on air, that COVID-19 death figures were being manipulated to make Trump look bad, according to NBC News. Months later, the duo was picked up by Newsmax with their Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear show. The pair claimed to be Trump’s “most loyal supporters.”

Diamond’s cause of death remains unknown, according to multiple sources. A Tweet posted to the sister duo’s verified Twitter account asked fans to “respect the privacy of Diamond’s family” as they continue to mourn her sudden passing. A link to a memorial fund was also included.

“Contributions towards preserving Diamond’s legacy are being accepted,” the post added.

In late November, the Diamond and Silk Twitter account asked fans to pray for Diamond. The tweet did not offer an explanation. “Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond,” the post read.

RELATED CONTENT: Omarosa Ordered To Pay Over $60K For Failure To File A Financial Disclosure Following Trump Administration Termination