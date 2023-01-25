MadameNoire Featured Video

More legal trouble may be looming for Mike Tyson. A woman has filed a lawsuit against the heavyweight boxing champ for her alleged rape in the 1990s. According to AP News, the incident allegedly occurred after the unnamed woman met Tyson at a nightclub in Albany, New York.

The victim, who is suing for $5 million, said Tyson raped her in a limousine, causing her to suffer from “physical, psychological and emotional” injuries.

According to the affidavit, the incident occurred sometime in the early 1990s, but the woman did not provide the exact date.

The victim wants to remain anonymous

The lawsuit was reportedly filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a law that gives sexual assault victims a “one-year window” to report their assault and file a lawsuit, even if the incident occurred decades ago. In her affidavit, the woman claimed Tyson started touching her and trying to kiss her after she got into the limousine.

“I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” the woman said. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.” The victim wants to remain anonymous because she fears that publicizing her name “would certainly pose a risk to me of further mental harm, harassment, ridicule or personal embarrassment.”

Darren Seillback, an attorney representing the victim, claims that her allegation is “highly credible.” He and his team conducted a thorough investigation of the claim before taking on the case.

According to officials, the incident occurred around the same time Tyson was convicted of raping former beauty pageant winner Desiree Washington in Indianapolis. The world heavyweight champion spent three years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting Washington Feb. 10, 1992.

This isn’t the first time that the athlete has been accused of assault. In the past, Tyson’s former wife, actress Robin Givens said she was abused by the boxer during their turbulent marriage.

In April, Mike Tyson was caught on camera punching a man on a flight

The whopping lawsuit comes just months after Tyson was caught on camera hurling punches at a man aboard a flight to San Francisco.

According to Cassius, Tyson, 56, was on his way to a Cannabis conference in April 2022, when an intoxicated passenger sat behind him and began disturbing him. The unruly passenger’s behavior became so annoying, that Tyson got up and punched him several times in the face.

Matt Morgan, a lawyer for the intoxicated man said, “Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial.”

“At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner. This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson,” he added.

The man did not file charges against Tyson for the violent assault.