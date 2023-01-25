MadameNoire Featured Video

Ideally, when you’re attracted to someone and even love someone, the sexual chemistry would just be there. If the emotional and mental connection both line up, it’s nice to think that your bodies would be equally compatible. But realistically, sometimes you meet someone who is bad in bed. The chemistry is great everywhere but the bedroom. It can be incredibly frustrating, but not uncommon. It can be even more frustrating when the reason is as clear as the transparent dildo you’ve turned to for pleasure: your partner is bad in bed.

Nobody quite knows why or how, but there are fully grown adults out there who can get deep into their 30s, 40s and beyond having no clue what they’re doing when it comes to sex. Maybe there was never anyone bold enough to say something. Maybe you need to be that somebody. So, how the hell do you tell someone they’re bad in bed? We’ve come up with some clever ways to do it without blowing up the relationship.

Choose The Right Timing

It’s probably not a good time to mention turr’ble sex while you’re in the middle of having turr’ble sex. Doing so can be embarrassing over even traumatizing for the person receiving the unfortunate news. Choose a more neutral time to have this conversation. Be honest, tactfully–but not brutal. Read on.