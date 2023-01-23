MadameNoire Featured Video

Monday nights are back in full swing! Basketball Wives returns for the second half of their tenth season this February. Fans of hit VH1 series will be delighted to see where things left off with their favorite ladies of the court, including long-standing cast members Jackie Christie, Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo. Rounding out the cast are Angel Brinks, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey, Jennifer Williams and Brittish Williams.

As the fiercely loyal and determined group of wives navigate their relationships with each other and the athletes in their romantic lives, issues are addressed and conflicts initiated in the first part of the season reach their culminating point. As they lean on each other amidst their personal and professional drama, the ladies will deal with all the full court pressure in these final episodes. However, even the strongest of friendships can fracture if bent hard enough, and the battles have only just begun.

The wives, this season, started off as an all-star team with loyalty once unmatched, but when animosity boils over to the surface, there’s no telling what will happen next. With the livelihoods of this Elite 8 in the spotlight, everyone’s on the defense to keep it all intact. Bonds will be tested, and choices are up to questioning with some friendships never being the same, but if this group of women has taught us anything, it’s that you’ve got to play the game to win it.

Basketball Wives midseason premiere airs Feb. 10 at 8 pm on VH1. To refresh on all the drama, catch previous episodes and entire seasons on Paramount+, Pluto TV, or VH1’s app and the show’s exclusive page.



