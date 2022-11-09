Brooke Bailey recently shared one of the special ways she’s tributing her late 25-year-old daughter Kayla who passed away in September.

The Basketball Wives star posted a clip on Nov. 7 of herself getting a portrait of Kayla tattooed on her bicep.

The image recreated on Brooks’ arm is a black and white snapshot of the 25-year-year-old peacefully looking off to the side.

Kayla rocks bamboo earrings with her name on them and an asymmetrical white top in the stunning photo.

“I miss you @realkaylaaaa It’s forever ♾ US 💜 Thank you @saul_mora for bringing my beautiful portrait to life 🦋 Part 1 (Part 2 coming soon),” Brooks penned in the caption.

Fellow Basketball Wives stars Jennifer Williams, DJ Duffey and Brittish Williams all left supportive comments underneath Brooks’ posts.

Porsha Williams, Niecy Nash and Lanisha Cole were other celebrities to send the reality star love.

Kayla Bailey’s Passing

Kayla died due of injuries resulting from a car accident on Sept. 25.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” Brooks wrote in a tribute to her daughter on social media. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

“Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention,” the 45-year-old reality star added in an Instagram story. “If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life.”

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified Kayla and driver Julius Weaver, 38, as the victims of a collision with a tractor-trailer on a highway near Hollywood, Tennessee, according to PEOPLE.

The fatal incident happened at around 4 a.m., and in a statement, the MPD reported, “Vehicle #1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the rear of vehicle #2, which was stopped in the traffic lane due to crash at that location. The vehicle #1 driver and passenger were pronounced deceased.”

A celebration of life memorial service was held for Kayla on Oct. 18.

