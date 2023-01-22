MadameNoire Featured Video

As Black History Month approaches, Apple is helping people gear up for the celebration of Black empowerment and communal upliftment through its exclusive content, including limited edition watch bands. The Apple Watch accessory, labeled the Black Unity Sport Loop, will be fully represented through its design of red, green, and black, colors that make up the Pan-African flag. An exclusive mosaic wallpaper will be made available to personalize one’s Apple devices in the theme as well, including for the iPhone. Apple’s Black Unity collection is expansive for February, as its rollout will expand into its other enterprises such as Apple TV, Music and downloadable merchandise.

The upcoming collection is a part of the media and tech company’s global advocacy in collaboration with the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), an organization that aids in the upliftment of minoritized communities through academic, financial and artistic efforts. In partnership with the social cause, Apple will highlight Black companies through its app store, including its Fitness, News and Books apps. Black news outlets, authors and physical trainers will be on full display throughout the entire month, including curated stories from iOne Digital’s own NewsOne platform.

To double down on historical milestones, Apple will commemorate the 50th birthday of hip hop through its platforms to pay homage to the Black artists that pioneered the music genre, as well as others. In unconventional methods, Apple is partnering with The Smithsonian in utilizing its Maps feature to showcase Black history through multiple guides that introduce users to important sites during the Civil Rights Movement. According to the Black Wall Street Times, the guides will also include the “paths of activists” over three different decades from past to present. February is a special time period for the Black community, and Apple is ensuring that all aspects of Black culture and history are highlighted throughout its influential platforms all next month.

