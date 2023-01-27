MadameNoire Featured Video

We can all read about nutrition and food facts until we’re blue in the face, but making real, sustainable change to eating habits isn’t just about knowing the data. In order for healthier habits to take root, a perspective shift has to happen around the way we see food. If you’re putting in the work to get your family to eat healthier and live healthier, but it feels like an uphill battle, it could be time to change the conversations around food and nutrition.

As part of MADAMENOIRE’s weekly series for National Family Fit Lifestyle Month, let’s talk about how you talk about food and healthy eating with your family. Eating right can prevent chronic illness, increase longevity and overall help every member of your family feel better every day. But, getting there shouldn’t feel stressful. In an effort to take a holistic approach to eating better, here are ways to change the conversation and perspectives around food in your home.

Focus On Feeling Good

If you’re already making efforts to have your family eat healthier, start a dialogue around how everyone is feeling after these changes. Check in once a week and really talk out how everyone’s been feeling since you all stopped eating fast food, cut back on sodas, reduced desserts to just weekends, or whatever the change has been for your family. This gives everyone the chance to be conscious of the way that eating healthier has made them feel. In this way, you can also take the emphasis off of topics like weight or dress size, which can lead to fear-based action, and move the focus to the positive element of feeling good in one’s body.