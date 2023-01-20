MadameNoire Featured Video

Keyshia Ka’oir is tired of people in her business. After her gender reveal was reposted on The Shade Room, Ka’oir stepped into the comments to address those worried about she and Gucci Mane posting their children from previous relationships.

“Dem ‘Otha kids’ don’t wanna get posted & they not gonna be posted, so guess what!!??? Get used to it! Now carry on,” she wrote.

Ka’oir has three children from a previous relationship and Gucci Mane has one child. They share a son, Ice Davis, who is 2-years-old.

They recently announced that they are expecting a baby girl.

Keyshia Ka’oir Explained Why We Don’t See Her Other Children

During a visit to The Breakfast Club back in 2017, the Ka’oir Cosmetics CEO explained why she keeps her children out of the spotlight.

“Gucci and I both have children. It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but … I don’t need the kids in the limelight, I don’t want them on social media,” she said. “I need them to go to school and just be children. They all live with us. And we have a blended family, and we have fun and they are spoiled, and they are happy.”

In December 2021, Ka’oir did share photos from her daughter’s sweet 16 birthday party. Her daughter, Dior, received luxurious gifts from her parents at the birthday bash. Gucci and Ka’oir gifted her with a Hermes Birkin bag and a diamond necklace. She also got special shout outs from celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, JT of the City Girls, Quavo, Kodak Black, Lil’ Uzi Vert and more.

While they both have children from past relationships, Gucci Mane felt like a “first-time father” after Ka’oir gave birth to their son, Ice. He wasn’t present for his oldest son’s birth and felt like he and his son’s mother were “like strangers.”

“I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby,” Gucci Mane told Billboard. “It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”