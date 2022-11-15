MadameNoire Featured Video

Quavo’s sister is speaking out about the timely death of her superstar nephew Takeoff. Over the weekend, Kasahara Marshall, the elder sister of Quavo, took to her Instagram Story vowing to find the suspects responsible for Takeoff’s senseless shooting.

“Find out who did this to my nephew,” the post read, according to The Neighborhood Talk. “By any means.”

Fans react to Kasahara Marshall’s post

Investigators are still putting together the pieces that led to the Migos rapper’s tragic death. As previously reported, Takeoff died in the wees hours of Nov.1 after an altercation ended in gunfire at the 810 Billards and Bowling Alley in Houston. Takeoff was attending a private party with his uncle Quavo at the time of the incident. Investigators said witnesses fled the scene directly after the shooting and many were hesitant to divulge information about events that transpired before the incident occurred.

On social media, fans of the late rapper reacted to Marshall’s post, questioning why authorities have not been able to find Takeoff’s killers.

“This literally blows my mind that no one has been held accountable yet,” wrote one person on Instagram. While another user commented: “God knows and justice will be served.”

Another person chimed in:

“After Quavo comes back to himself maybe he will have the answer.. right now he’s probably still shocked.”

Marshall’s thoughts about the ongoing case come just days after a public funeral was held for Takeoff at the State Farm Area in Atlanta. Drake, Alicia Keys, and Justin Bieber were some of the celebs that gathered to honor the Hip-Hop star’s life and legacy.

Quavo breaks his silence about Takeoff’s death

After the emotional service, Quavo finally broke his silence about Takeoff’s death, detailing their close relationship in a lengthy eulogy.

“I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote, according to Variety.

“I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

Further along in the tribute, Quavo went on to describe his late nephew’s quiet demeanor, writing, “Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind.”

He ended the heartbreaking letter by telling fans that he loved Takeoff with all of his “heart.”

“I’ll never leave you. l guess God jus ain’t need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!!” The Georgia native wrote. “In a place where there’s no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!”

Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff began performing with Quavo, and his cousin Offset, as Migos in 2008. The trio skyrocketed to fame after the release of their 2013 single, “Versace.” Their success continued to blossom in 2016 after they broke the charts with their viral hit “Bad and Boujee” alongside Lil Uzi Vert.

