Migos rapper Offset continues to live up to his reputation as a legendary gift-giver.

A video of the rapper gifting his mother Latabia Woodward a red Hermes Birkin bag stuffed with a surprise cash amount of $50,000 is making waves on the internet.

The happy moment occurred at what seemed to be an ancient Egypt-inspired gathering where Offset, his wife Cardi B and his mother were all in attendance.

Woodward was clearly shocked at her son’s grand gesture, and even more so when he instructed her to open up her new bag and peep her $50,000.

Other partygoers celebrated with the mother and son duo over the gift. The two donned big smiles, shared a hug and danced together to Cardi’s song “Up.”

Migos fans know that hearing the ATL repping rap trio’s “Mama!” ad-lib comes frequently, so it’s no surprise Offset showed his mother some love.

The new Birkin and surprise cash follow a loving Mother’s Day post Offset made on Instagram last month.

The rapper shared throwback photos of himself and his mother with a caption that emphasized how important his mom’s belief in him over the years has been.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mama. Whenever I called you answered, always had my back wrong or right. You got my side, you raised a beast and you always knew I was the one. I couldn’t made it in life without you! LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” he penned.

We love to see mamas being showered with love and gifts for all the hard work they put in. Big ups to Offset for always showing out for the ladies in his life.

