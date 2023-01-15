MadameNoire Featured Video

Merely months after his divorce finalized from the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, it appears Ye has tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. TMZ confirmed the news that a intimate ceremony was held for the formal union of this couple, however no official license has been filed for. While this relationship status update is new, their affiliation with one another has been solidified for years. Censori is an architectural designer, and has worked for the Yeezy brand since 2020.

Paparazzi photos further solidified the news as Ye was spotted Jan. 8, wearing a wedding band, Bossip shared. The tragic producer was also spotted at a restaurant with Censori, who has debuted a short Blonde cut from her original brunette hair,

According to Vibe, Ye, who has remained silent publicly and on social media since anti-semitic statements made last fall, hinted at the marriage in latest song Censori Overload, released in December. The song itself slightly addresses the controversy, including audio of his interview with right-wing radio host Alex Jones where he originally spoke on the “value” of Hitler. The song subtly alluded to his forthcoming nuptials to the designer with lyrics surrounding biblical stances of abstaining from sex until marriage.

Ye’s ignorant outbursts have led to rightful condemnation, including termination of his brand deals with Gap and Adidas, which was the original collaborator of Yeezy. Ye appears to double down on his alignment with his faith and higher power, admitting within the song: “Getting calls from parents, God calls for prayer rants/Temptation at a mere glance/I forgot what fear is, I forgot what fear is, I forgot what fear is/Other than the fear off almighty Yahshua.” It is evident that Ye continues to be steadfast in his religious zeal.

There is no telling when the polarizing and unpredictable rapper will legalize his marriage to Censori, and his ex-wife hasn’t commented on the matter either.

