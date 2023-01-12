MadameNoire Featured Video

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson turned heads at the Theatre Communications Group gala, but not because of their red carpet look. A source told Page Six that the couple was seen having a heated argument at the event Jan. 9 at the Edison Ballroom.

Two sources said the exchange between the couple happened in the press room at the event.

“They apparently were in a fight when they arrived,” the source said. “They posed for pictures together and then the fight [went on].”

A second source said that Jackson ended up leaving the event before the couple was honored. Richardson Jackson was left to accept the award, which was presented by Vanessa Williams. Jackson and Richardson Jackson have been married for 42 years.

A Gala Rep Said Samuel L. Jackson Left Due To COVID-19 Concerns

A spokesperson for the Theatre Communications Group gala said Samuel L. Jackson left because he was worried about COVID-19 exposure. Despite his exit, the couple helped the Theatre Communications Group raise a hefty sum that night.

As the top-billed star of “The Piano Lesson,” Mr. Jackson is extraordinarily cautious about the risk putting the production in jeopardy by exposing himself to COVID-19. Ms. Jackson accepted on behalf of both she and her husband simply to minimize his risk of exposure. Mr. Jackson had only ever planned on doing photos and then leaving, as everyone involved with planning the event knew in advance. It was a magical evening, and they helped raise a record haul of more than $300,000 to support TCG’s mission of creating a more just and equitable theater ecology.

Jackson is currently starring on Broadway in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, which is directed by Richardson. Other stars in the play include Danielle Brooks, John David Washington, Trai Byers, Ray Fisher and Michael Potts.