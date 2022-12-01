MadameNoire Featured Video

The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith.

The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The family donned ensembles in an aesthetically pleasing arrangement of black, white, maroon, deep purple, and pink.

Tiffany Haddish, Da Baby and Draymond Green were only a few of the big names who attended the premiere.

Will Smith in Emancipation

Emancipation serves as the first project released starring Smith since the controversial slap he gave comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars this past March.

Alongside the award-winning actor, the action-drama stars Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, Charmaine Bingwa, Grant Harvey, Gilbert Owuor, Steven Ogg, Michael Luwoye, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jabbar Lewis, Jayson Warner Smith, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum.

While doing press for the new film, Smith shared that he “completely” understands “if someone is not ready” to see him on the big screen following the Oscars incident.

“I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” the actor told Fox 5 DC’s Kevin McCarthy.

Still, Smith highlighted his hope that his actions don’t “penalize” the other talents who contributed to Emancipation.

A press release shared with MADAMENOIRE describes the film as follows:

Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith, and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

Emancipation premieres in select theaters on Dec. 2 and globally via AppleTV+ on Dec. 9.

Watch the trailer down below.

Play

