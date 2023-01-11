MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian and Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael graciously gathered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) during his brutally honest opening monologue at the award ceremony Jan. 10.

Donning a casual back suit and slacks, Carmichael, 35, criticized the HFPA for their lack of diversity, a critical issue that led to the cancellation of the Golden Globes last year.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here ’cause I’m Black,” The Carmichael Show star said as he paced back and forth across the stage. “The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So, do with that information what you will.”

The audience let out an awkward chuckle right before the star continued skewering the HFPA a bit more. After Golden Globes producer Stephen Hill called him up with an offer to host the awards ceremony, Carmichael said he was “torn,” at first, because he felt like he was only being asked to take on the role because he was Black. Hill reassured the star that he was selected to host due to his talent, charm and status as “one of the greatest comedians of a generation.”

Before accepting the offer, Carmichael consulted with his “homegirl Avery, who for the sake of this monologue, represents every Black person in America.”

“I told her about how last (year’s show) didn’t air because of the no-Black-people thing. And she was like, ‘Well, how much are they paying you?’ … And I said $500,000,” the Rothaniel actor continued. “And she said, ‘Boy, if you don’t put on a good suit and take them white people’s money.'”

The HFPA’s scandalous history

Last year, a number of famous actors, publicists and studios publicly threatened to boycott the coveted award ceremony after a Los Angeles Times article revealed that none of the HFPA’s 87 voting journalists were Black. The Golden Globes were also accused of ignoring a few critically acclaimed projects by artists of color during the 2021 award show, which prompted NBC to quickly sever ties. In response to the backlash, the association added 21 new members of color to the board in October 2021, but some felt as though the move was forced.

During his fiery speech on Tuesday night, Carmichael told audience members and viewers that he wasn’t particularly interested in the HFPA’s commitment to diversifying the voting board.

“I heard they got six new Black members, congrats to them, whatever…But it’s not why I’m here,” Carmichael said, before ending his speech on a light note.

“I look out into this room and I see a lot of talented people, people that I admire, people that I would like to be like, people that I’m jealous of, and people that are actually really incredible artists. And regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these. And I’m happy you all are here.”

Social media reacts to Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Speech & a few more of his off-the-cuff jokes

After Carmichael slammed into the HFPA live on-air, social media lit up all sorts of reactions to the monologue and other jarring jokes he made during the ceremony.

“Bout to be the first and last time Jerrod Carmichael host The Golden Globes,” wrote one Twitter user in response to a clip of Carmichael telling the audience to “shut the f*ck up.”

New York Times writer Shanita Hubbard commented, “Jerrod Carmichael said f*ck it, I’m here for a good time not a long time.”

Another fan applauded the actor for poking fun at Tom Cruise, who gave back all three of his Golden Globes after news of the HFPA diversity issue made headlines in 2021. He also made a joke about Michele “Shelly” Miscavige, the missing wife of Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who was last seen in 2007. Unsurprisingly, the jab sent the entire audience into silence.

“Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael said Look Ya’ll, Ima burn it all down: whiteness, Tom Cruise Scientology, the actual Awards ceremony, cuz I ain’t coming back and the $500k check has been cashed,” the user wrote.

Well, it turns out members of the HFPA and NBC execs had no clue about Jerrod Carmichael’s spicy monologue until he stepped on stage Tuesday night, according to Variety.

“During rehearsals, Carmichael practiced his stage presence, but never revealed what was in his monologue,” the publication noted.

What did you think of Carmichael’s no holds barred approach to hosting the Golden Globes? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: TV’s Most “Woke” Shows